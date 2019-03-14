Dyche hoping home advantage will pay off in the battle for survival

Sean Dyche is hoping to make home advantage count in the battle for survival.

The Clarets have five of their remaining eight games at Turf Moor, starting with Saturday’s visit of Leicester City.

Cardiff City, two points adrift of Burnley in 18th, also have to come to East Lancashire in what could be a pivotal encounter.

But BB10 4BX hasn’t been the stronghold you would usually associate with Burnley, with the Clarets 17th in the home table, with five wins, two draws and seven defeats from 14 games.

Indeed, only Fulham (15), Crystal Palace (13) and huddersfield Town (8) have fewer points at home.

Thirty three of their 40 points in 2016/17 came at Turf Moor, but last season, the Clarets claimed 28 points on the road, compared to 26 at home, as they finished with the sixth-best away record.

Dyche feels the necessary points will come if his players continue to display the mentality which saw them put together an eight-game unbeaten run, before subsequently suffering three-successive defeats.

Dyche said: “We focus on the next game obviously. We have five of eight at home, so still in good shape, and we have work to do without a doubt, but I think if we keep showing that mentality and that resilience and knock out the errors, then we will certainly look after ourselves.”

Cardiff are without a game this weekend, so a Burnley win would crank up the pressure on the Bluebirds.

Dyche comes up against good friend Brendan Rodgers, taking charge of his third game with the Foxes after leaving Celtic.

Dyche was Under 18s coach at Watford when Rodgers was manager at Vicarage Road, and he added: “Every game is important. They have a new manager, I know Brendan quite well. He will want to impose himself on it, they had a good result on Saturday, they were a tad unlucky at Watford, and it is a different kind of challenge. But it is not just about one game, it is about every game now.”