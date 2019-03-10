Dyche frustrated as mistakes cost Burnley at Liverpool

Sean Dyche cut a frustrated figure after Burnley's 4-2 defeat at Liverpool.



A series of errors cost the Clarets dear at Anfield, as they suffered a third-successive reverse.

Sean Dyche

And while he felt there were a number of positives, he accepts you can't gift-wrap goals to a side of Liverpool's quality and hope to get anything.

Burnley dropped to 17th on Saturday, two points above the drop zone, after Cardiff City's 2-0 win at home to West Ham.

They went in front for the third-successive season at Anfield as Ashley Westwood's corner went straight in, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson's late effort was mere consolation.

And Dyche said: "Frustrated - quite obviously you can't give away certainly three, if not four, goals.

"You can't give away those chances in the Premier League anyway, certainly not when you're playing sides of this quality.

"Strangely, there were a lot of good things other than that, from the performance, particularly the mentality.

"It's tough when you're 1-0 up and go 2-1 down, and you're scratching your head how, to stay resilient to the task, and we give a third away - another error - and we responded to that.

"I thought we did well after that, and we kept probing and trying to ask questions, which is difficult here, you know they're going to have spells of possession, they're a threat on the counter, they've got clever movement etc.

"But we reacted to that, and I was pleased the subs made a difference, we nick a goal, and you wonder if there's a grandstand finish then.

"It wasn't to be, another error unfortunately.

"Your only gripe, I don't know how Firmino decided to make the first decision when he caught the ball, the referee hadn't blown the whistle, which was a bit weird, played on, he caught the ball, decided it was a free kick. It should be handball, and they score from that.

"But, there's more to the game than that, we can't keep on making errors like that. The first goal was important for them, but, anyway."

Liverpool were up in arms about Westwood's opener, with James Tarkowski appearing to impede keeper Alisson, and Dyche said: "I don't know how that's judged any more, are you allowed to touch anyone or not, is it going over him, is it impeding?

"Tough call. If they go against you, you're unhappy, if they go for you, you say it was a good ball in.

"But I thought we started well, it's tough to come here and try and impose yourself on them, and I thought we did.

"We reacted to the demands of being here, at half time it was two glaring errors, or certainly one glaring error. And you are thinking we are right in this and it is not easy to do that at Liverpool. We kept working in the second half and gave away a third one but kept working and then nicked one and you are wondering then but it wasn’t to be. A real show of mentality from the players."

Burnley have eight games to secure their safety, including Cardiff at home next month, and Dyche looked at the situation: "You have got to be realistic.

There were some big results for other teams (on Saturday) and we have had our own. The bigger picture is for us we had one point from five games in the Premier League and we were bottom of the league.

"We had 12 points at 19 games. If you said to me at 19 we would be on 30 points with the run we have had then I would have ripped your hands off.

"We have come a long way and we continue to progress. The mentality here is right but we cant make those mistakes."