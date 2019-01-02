Dyche delighted with composed Clarets after massive win

Sean Dyche praised his side's composure as they came from behind to claim a massive three points at bottom side Huddersfield Town and climb out of the bottom three.

Burnley picked up a second-successive win with goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, in a game which saw either side reduced to 10 men, Christopher Schindler before half-time for two bookings, and Clarets substitute Robbie Brady late on for a rash challenge.

But the win saw the Clarets climb to 16th in the table, and Dyche said: "I was really pleased, the calmness was one of the biggest things I was pleased with, because they took a lead, and then it's how you react.

"I thought there was a calmness, we kept probing, we kept playing and kept asking questions.

"I thought our two centre forwards were excellent, they built into the game, got hold of the ball, they fought, and we started to find moments.

"When those moments come, we think we've got quality - the first goal is an excellent goal. Dwight does well, he's still growing into the game, still getting used to what it's like, he fires one across and Woody is looking like he's coming back to where he wants to be.

"He's driving across the box, really sharp, and him and Barnesy were a handful."

Steve Mounie had headed Town in front just after the half hour, just after Burnley had appeared to have a grip of the game, and Dyche added: "It felt like it at the time, but credit to Huddersfield, however you look at it, they've got a goal, a good one from their point of view and a soft one from ours.

"We're getting tighter with that, to be fair, I don't think we gave too much away tonight.

"I think, on the balance of play early on, after the first seven or eight minutes, we got a real foothold, and we started to keep the ball, mix it well, and when we do that, we are a side that can cause trouble.

"We were causing trouble.

"We were calm after the first goal, and then we score, and it changes with the sending off.

"But then that's difficult, and credit to Huddersfield, they kept working, stayed diligent and stayed in their shape, so we had to keep probing, until we found the chance.

"There were other chances, but it was a really good goal and a really good finish from Barnesy and we deserved to win the game from there."

And Dyche had no arguments with either dismissal.

He said on Schindler: "I think there's not a lot in it, but he pulls him when Dwight's got round him, and we know now, if someone gets away from someone and they pull them, that's the way it goes."

And on Brady: "That's the worst part about it, really, it's a loose challenge, no doubt - not a nasty one, Robbie's not like that.

"It's just loose, and the referee has no choice.

"That is one of them, the only blot on it, we've been struggling to get numbers back, and we're just getting some back, including him, and then we get him banned. That's the way it goes.

"Saturday was another chance to play, and he would have played, definitely, but what's done is done."