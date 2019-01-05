Dyche a fan of VAR, despite having penalty overruled

Sean Dyche has been a long-term advocate of VAR, and remains so, despite having a rare penalty chalked off by a review.



The Clarets beat League 1 Barnsley 1-0 at Turf Moor with a late spot kick from substitute Chris Wood, having had a first half penalty award reversed with use of VAR, after Matej Vydra was fouled.

Sean Dyche

Vydra was offside, so the correct decision was made, and even though it cost Burnley in the moment, Dyche hopes to see VAR on a more regular basis.

His side haven’t had a penalty in 64 Premier League games, and he smiled: “I hope the rule of buses is right and we can get one in the league!

“It was a penalty, everyone knows that and I am pleased Woody stuck it in with a really clear mind, which he’s shown the last few games.

“I am a big fan of the concept of VAR but I did say last year I know it will take time to iron it out. It was 80-90 seconds and me and my staff looked at it and decided in four seconds it was offside.

Matej Vydra is brought down for a penalty, before VAR overruled it

“That side of it can be delivered quicker.

“If there are some really awkward ones, the referee should hold the ball and take it outside the box, clearly making a statement to everyone, who we know.

“It’s definitely a penalty, in that it’s a foul, but we don’t know he’s actually looking at the offside until afterwards, but I am a big fan of it.

“They will iron out problems and speed up the process. The technology is there and it should be used.

“Hopefully it will be used for a lot more things.

“It’s the first time we’ve had it, I was only frustrated for that little bit. It is offside. It is factually right. My frustration is about the timing. It brought a strangeness to the stadium and everyone was a bit confused.”

He added: “I haven’t spoken to the referee. I presume it was for Vydra. Vokes is not really active. Vydra is clearly active.

“In a really quick view, he looks offside to me. I will say, I thought their keeper handled it outside the box.

“That can be a big moment. If you are going to use VAR, you can change some of the moments you can use it. That can be a defining moment. He could be sent off.

“I presume they are testing it, trialling it, picking their games to see what works. The second penalty can definitely be decided quicker. That was an absolute stonewaller and there was still a bit of a delay. Clearance should be quick on that one.”

Dyche made eight changes to rest players after the festive period, and he was pleased with how his side performed: “We know they are a decent side. We had to piece together a side. We lost players with injury and Robbie Brady with suspension.

“Most of our team have played four games on the trot. We felt over 95 minutes we would have enough.

“That side has never played together before. We haven’t had Tarky right back for starters, and we had to move Charlie Taylor up one.

“They didn’t have a shot on target. The group as a whole are getting that tightness back. We had three or four great chances, didn’t take them, but chances we carved out.

“So really pleased. We had to find not only the balance of rest and recuperation, the players coming back, pleased with Wardy and Steven, it was a rest and reward scenario. We had no choice but to change the right-back. Lowts has a real bad bang on his toe and Bards has a minor strain. We had to piece together a side that won the game. Dwight McNeil was really good again today, him and Tarky, he brings a bit of freedom to the game.”