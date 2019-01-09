Dunne deal - Burnley defender joins Sunderland on loan.

Young Clarets centre back Jimmy Dunne has joined League 1 promotion hopefuls Sunderland on loan to the end of the season.

The 21-year-old recently returned to Turf Moor after spending the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The Ireland U21 international's stay at Tynecastle was a major success as he racked up 14 starting appearances for Craig Levein’s side, scoring twice, before his loan was curtailed early through injury.

However, the fit-again centre back will now join the Black Cats in their bid for an immediate return to the Championship.

Sunderland currently sit third in the table, just a point off the automatic places as they head into the final months of the season.

Dunne said: “The lads here have been on a good run and I’ve been lucky to be in a team where we’ve been winning as well, so long may both continue.

“I didn’t have anything to think about, there were 46,000 people here on Boxing Day and that just grabs you.

“It’s a massive club and it was a no-brainer for me.”