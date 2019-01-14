Derby boss Lampard has not heard from Burnley over Bogle - but expects interest in right back

Derby County boss Frank Lampard admits rumours of Burnley interest in teenage right back Jayden Bogle is just speculation at present.

But he expects the 18-year-old to continue to attract the attention of Premier League scouts.

Bogle has also been linked with Bournemouth, with a weekend report claiming both clubs are "preparing a bid" for the Academy product, who has started 26 of Derby’s 32 games so far this season.

Asked if he knew of interest in Bogle, Lampard said: "No, but I wouldn't be surprised because from the minute I have been here Jayden Bogle has been fantastic.

"I heard he was a talent, and he has shown that he can perform at a top level in the Championship and in our Carabao Cup run at Manchester United and at Chelsea.

"So, of course, people will look at players who are performing that well."