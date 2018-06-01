Cork excited by Euro experience

Jack Cork hasn’t looked too deep into where the Clarets could end up voyaging in the Europa League.

But the midfielder is hoping for a big draw should they reach the group stages.

The 28-year-old will find out exactly where Burnley will be travelling in the second qualifying round of the competition when the draw takes place at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland, on June 19th, the day after England get their World Cup campaign underway in Russia against Tunisia at the Volgograd Arena.

Sean Dyche’s side will be joined in the pot by Spanish side Sevilla – who have won the competition a record five times, in both 2005–06 and 2006–07, and three-successive seasons under new Arsenal boss Unai Emery in 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 3-1 in the last of those at St. Jakob Park in Basel, Switzerland.

Also in the pot are German club RB Leipzig, Atalanta of Italy, French side Bordeaux, Russians FC Ufa, Rio Ave of Portugal, Ukranian outfit Mariupol, Besiktas of Turkey, Swiss club St Gallen and Dutch Eredivisie sides AZ Alkmaar and Vitesse, as well as Atromitos, Asteras Tripolis, LASK Linz, Admira Wacker Modling, Hajduk Split, Dynamo Brest, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Djurgardens, Hapoel Haifa, Aberdeen, AEK Lamaca, Lillestrom and either Sparta Prague from the Czech Republic and Genk.

There’ll also be 47 winners from the first qualifying round entering at this stage, while 16 losers from the Champions League first qualifying round and three losers from the Champions League preliminary round will join the Champions Path.

A total of 93 teams are expected to play in the second qualifying round, with ties being played on July 26th and August 2nd.

“I can’t wait, it’s something I’ve always wanted to play in but I’ve never had the chance and I didn’t think I was going to,” said Cork.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’m sure a lot of the lads are as well.

“I’m hoping it’s somewhere nice and we can get through the qualifying rounds.

“Getting to the group stage would be ideal, that’s what everyone will be looking forward too, to get to the group stage and get some big teams.

“But we’ve got the qualifying rounds first, they’re going to be harder than people think. Everyone is looking forward to it, it’s a real challenge for us and we want to test ourselves against some of the best teams in Europe.”

To get to the group phase, Burnley would have to get through the second and third qualifying rounds, with the latter on August 9th and 16th, as well as a play-off round, with games on August 23rd amd 30th.

The group phase draw is in Monaco on August 31st.