Cork backing Clarets captain for England recall

Tom Heaton’s impact for the Clarets since recapturing the number one spot hasn’t gone unnoticed by Burnley midfielder Jack Cork.

The club’s record-breaking unbeaten run of seven games in the Premier League has coincided with the skipper’s recall and the Clarets have dug themselves out of a deep hole as a result.

Heaton, 32, has made 27 saves since his return to action in the top flight, many of which have undoubtedly contributed to his side’s resurgence.

The England international has been in stunning form domestically, recognised with his nomination for January’s Premier League Player of the Month gong.

Following the 3-1 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium, where Heaton frustrated the likes of Pascal Gross and Solly March on more than one occasion, Cork said: “Heats is unbelievable. He’s a great goalkeeper, a great shot stopper.

“He’s our captain so it’s great having him there. He’s had a lot of big performances. He brings a calming influence and makes big saves at crucial moments to keep us in games.

“You could put any three of our goalkeepers in and they’d do an unbelievable job. Heats has been great since he came in.”

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate will name his squad for European Championship qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro next month.

And Cork is tipping his team-mate for selection based on current form.

“You can look at all of our goalkeepers, they’re all England goalkeepers and whoever is playing always does well.

“It’s fortunate for Heats that he’s playing and he’s playing really well.

“If they are picking a squad on form then there aren’t many English goalkeepers who are doing better at the minute. You’d expect one of our goalies in there, certainly all the lads think so.”