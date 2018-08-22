Clarets train in Athens ahead of Europa tie with Olympiacos

The Clarets trained at the Nea Smyrni Stadium, the home ground of Greek Super League side Panionios, on Wednesday night, ahead of their Europa League play-off with Olympiakos.

With ground staff at the Karaiskakis Stadium still preparing the pitch for Thursday’s fixture, Sean Dyche’s squad had to make alternative arrangements.

Billy Mercer puts Tom Heaton through his paces

Mark Howard put the outfield players through their paces as Dyche watched on while Billy Mercer put goalkeepers Joe Hart, Tom Heaton and Adam Legzdins through their paces.

Burnley have travelled to Athens with a squad of 21 for the first leg, including Matej Vydra who has been added to the UEFA squad list.