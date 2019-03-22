Clarets striker calls it a day

Clarets striker Jon Walters has announced his retirement on social media.

Walters, 35, made only six appearances for Burnley after a £3m switch from Stoke City in the summer of 2017, and only one this term, in the Europa League qualifying tie at Istanbul Basaksehir, before returning to former club Ipswich Town on loan.

Walters, who missed large chunks of last season with knee problems, suffered an Achilles injury back with Ipswich, and that appears to have ended his career prematurely.

On his twitter page, Walters said: “Isn’t it ironic...my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off!

“I am now retired from playing football

“It’s been epic.

“Veni vidi vici.”