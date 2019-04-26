Clarets right back Lowton won’t get a moment’s peace

Burnley right back Matt Lowton has come to accept the fact that he won’t be getting a moment’s peace from now until the end of the season.

The defender, in conjunction with Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick, were constantly on their toes when doubling up on Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge on Easter Monday.

The Belgium international may have turned Lowton inside out when setting up N’Golo Kante’s equaliser in the first half but Chelsea’s star man was kept at arm’s length for much of the 2-2 draw.

After facing Hazard, who has contributed to 49% of the Blues’ goals this term, netting 16 times and adding 13 assists, Lowton said: “It was tough, very tough. He’s very good, he’s one of the best players in the world. He keeps coming but, aside from the goal where I’ve lost my footing, I thought I did okay. I enjoyed the test.

“I’ve always said he’s one of the best, I’ve played against him a few times. He’s so sharp, he can go either way, he can take you on, it’s difficult. I enjoyed the task and I thought I did quite well.

“You’ve got to be switched on the whole game. Sometimes, when he’s not got the ball, he looks disinterested, but he’s so sharp and he’ll make a run so he keeps you on your toes the whole game.”

Next up for the 29-year-old is likely to be England international Raheem Sterling who, like Hazard, has been nominated for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year gong.

The Manchester City forward has scored 23 times in 51 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season as they chase a domestic treble.

On the prospect of facing another tough afternoon, Lowton said: “It doesn’t get any easier but that’s why we want to play, it’s the best league in the world so we’re always going to come up against the best players in the world.

“We’ll go again, work hard throughout the week and hope to put in another good performance.

“It’s great to watch two great teams going at it [for the title], but we’ll go out there, look after ourselves and whatever happens, happens.”