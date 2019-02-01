Clarets midfielder Steven Defour hoping to have more of a role in bid to beat the drop

Clarets midfielder Steven Defour is hoping to play more of a role in the club's Premier League survival bid.

With four of the next five games pairing the Clarets with sides in and around them in the top flight, the former Belgium international is hopeful of playing some part in the battle to beat the drop.

The Saints come marching in to town tomorrow with games against Brighton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace to follow.

And the 30-year-old has identified this particular window in the fixture list as 'make or break' for Burnley.

"I feel good now so I'll keep on training and keep on working," Defour said. "I just need to forget everything, it's not been a very good season for the team or myself but it's getting better now.

"I hope we can crack on in the Premier League and keep on going. We'll see what happens. I think we're in a good position now but we've got to keep on working because our last four games are difficult. We want to finish it before then.

"Southampton at home is a very important game. These are the games we have to win, especially at home, if you want to stay up. We're in a good position now, the lads have done brilliantly, so we have to keep on working.

"This is where you 'make it or break it'. We have a four point advantage so we need to keep hold of that.

"We've got Southampton at home and we've still got Cardiff City to play at home as well. They are huge games so we've got to take something out of them. We've got that edge back now and we're starting to look more like a Burnley side."