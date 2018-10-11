Clarets in line to open new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December

Burnley are in line to open the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.

A report in the Telegraph suggests Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has told manager Mauricio Pochettino that Spurs could finally move into their new ground before Christmas – with the Clarets due in north London on December 15th.

Spurs were due to open their new £850m stadium in August, with the original opening date of September 15th against Liverpool postponed, as the club moved their home fixtures back to Wembley after spending last season at the national stadium.

Images released this week appear to show the finishing touches being made to the stadium, with the pitch new laid, and goalposts erected.

Spurs feel the stadium, which will still be on White Hart Lane, will be the best in Europe.

Should Spurs get the nod to host the game at their new home against Burnley, it wouldn’t be the first time the Clarets had opened one of the grand stadiums on the continent, having appearance at the Nou Camp inauguration in Barcelona in September 1957.