Clarets face competition for Jay-Rod

Burnley face competition from a number of Premier League clubs to bring former Claret Jay Rodriguez back to Turf Moor.

But the club hold the trump card in that the Burnley-born 28-year-old is believed to prefer a return 'home' is he is to leave The Hawthorns this summer, after the Baggies' relegation to the Championship.

I understand six top-flight clubs have expressed an interest in the forward, who has one England cap to his name, having started a friendly against Chile at Wembley in November 2013.

Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace are believed to be among those eyeing Rodriguez, who prospered at Burnley under Cherries boss Eddie Howe, scoring 21 goals in 42 games in Howe's only full season in charge at Turf Moor in 2011/12.

Rodriguez earned a £7m move to Southampton in the summer of 2012 - a then-club record sale - and hit 35 in 126 appearances for the Saints, before a £12m sale to West Brom in July.

He ended West Brom's relegation season with 11 goals in 42 appearances.

However, West Brom are believed to want around £20m for the striker, who has three years remaining on his deal at The Hawthorns.

That would represent a club record for Burnley, who paid £15m for Leeds United's Chris Wood last summer.

Burnley were interested in a move for Rodriguez a year ago as he prepared to leave Southampton, but his wages proved prohibitive at the time.