Clarets boss Dyche not dwelling on condition of the surface at the Karaiskakis Stadium

Sean Dyche confessed that the condition of the pitch at the Karaiskakis Stadium is far from ideal for the Clarets ahead of their Europa League play-off in Athens - but the Burnley boss won't dwell on it.

The Clarets were forced to make alternative arrangements on Wednesday evening as they trained ahead of their first leg with Greek giants Olympiakos, switching instead to the Nea Smyrni Stadium, home of Super League side Panionios GSS, as they polished their final preparations.

Sean Dyche addresses the media at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens

The surface has been described as 'dry' and 'patchy' and was not deemed fit enough for the squad to train on, but Dyche says that his players are more than ready to take on another challenge in this competition.

“It’s not great, but we knew that before we came," he said. "We were made aware that we’d have to train on an alternative surface, which they provided which is equally not that great either, but useable.

“But it was only to get the travel out of their legs. We’ll have a light session in the morning, but obviously not here.

“Most Premier League and Championship clubs have surfaces which are usually in very good condition, so we are a little bit spoilt.

“This will be interesting to see how it plays. Some of our players are well travelled and I’ve played on some pitches in my time which weren’t as good as this one.”

Dyche added: “It’s not ideal, but to be fair I’m sure the club don’t want it to be like this.

“We’re not too worried about it. It’s a challenge, but this whole competition is a challenge.

“We’ve got a good mentality at Burnley. We are humble enough to know what we are. We’ve moved forward, but we are not the real deal. We have to work for everything we get and we will have to do that again on this occasion.”