Clarets achieve equality standard

Burnley FC have achieved the Premier League Equality Standard Preliminary Level for commitment to promoting equality and diversity.

The Preliminary Level is the first of three Equality Standard levels set by the Premier League, which provide a framework to help guide professional football clubs towards achieving best practice in equality.

The Standard sets out a series of key requirements to support the development of policy and practices across all areas of a club’s operation.

The scope of the Standard encompasses all areas of inequality which are linked to protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010.

It exists to ensure that individuals are not discriminated against on the grounds of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion and belief, sex and sexual orientation.

Club chairman Mike Garlick said: “As a Premier League club and provider of services to our fans and partners, Burnley Football Club is committed to promoting equality, valuing diversity and combating unfair treatment throughout our organisation, supporters and staff.

“A strategic team is in place to drive this work, consisting of Brian Nelson, David Baldwin and Neil Hart.

Their door is always open to those who would like to help us in our mission to truly make Burnley FC a club for all.”

The strategic team will now set to work achieving Intermediate Level.

Neil Hart said: “This award now gives us a solid foundation to move forward towards establishing equality and diversity across our operations. Looking ahead, it’s about continuing with that commitment and further embedding these standards into the DNA of the club.

“It’s taken 18 months of hard work to get to this point and over the forthcoming season.

“We’ll work towards the Intermediate Level in collaboration with our partners.”

To find out more about Burnley FC’s commitment to equality and diversity, visit www.burnleyfootballclub.com/club/equality-and-diversity/