Burnley’s home game with Chelsea has been rescheduled and will be televised live by Sky Sports.

The outstanding Premier League game has now been finalised for Thursday, April 19th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.).

The game had been scheduled originally for March 17th, but was postponed due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup.

As a consequence, the Premier League game away to Stoke City, currently scheduled for Saturday, April 21st, will move back 24 hours to Sunday, April 22nd, kick-off 1-30 p.m.