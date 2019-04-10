Cardiff clash is bigger game for Bluebirds, insists Burnley striker Wood

Striker Chris Wood believes Saturday’s game at Turf Moor is bigger for opponents Cardiff City.

But he hopes Burnley can make it three wins on the spin and effectively secure Premier League survival.

The Clarets are eight points clear of the Bluebirds, who sit below the dotted line in the table in 18th.

Burnley still have to face Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and Arsenal, but the 11-goal frontman said: “The Cardiff game is another game, we’ve taken points off the big four before, and if we have to do it again, I’m sure we will be able to.

“At the end of the day, it’s just another game, it’s bigger for them, I guess, than us, because we’ve got the cushion, and as long as we do our job right, it’s another step forward.”

Victory tomorrow would put Burnley 11 points ahead of Cardiff, who would have 15 still to play for, and Wood added: “That would be the ideal situation, that would be lovely, it’s a very long feat in the Premier League to get three wins on the bounce, it’s tough, but it’s not too far away from what we can do.

“We just take it game by game, if we win at the weekend, it puts us a step closer, if we get a point it’s another step closer. It’s about keep taking those steps forward.

“You want to get clear and safe as soon as possible, but at the end of the day, we can’t think about what other people do, we don’t have a hand in their business, we just do what we do and focus on us, and if we do the right stuff we’ll be safe and fine.”