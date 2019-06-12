Burnley wingers McNeil and Brady on target on international duty

Clarets widemen Robbie Brady and Dwight McNeil have both been on the scoresheet for their countries this week.

On Monday night, Brady headed a late clincher as the Republic of Ireland beat Gibraltar 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to go five points clear at the top of Group D in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Brady claimed his eighth goal for his country after replacing Preston North End’s Callum Robinson with 17 minutes remaining.

He fired a shot over the bar before finishing off a fine move in the second minutre of injury time, heading James McClean’s cross into the roof of the net.

It was a 45th cap for Brady, who finished the game alongside clubmate and boyhood friend Jeff Hendrick, who completed the 90 minutes as he collected his 48th cap.

The same night, Burnley forward Matej Vydra was again an unused substitute as the Czech Republic beat Montenegro 3-0 at the Andrův stadion in Olomouc.

Roma’s Patrik Schick – efcreated the second goal then added the third from the spot as the Czech Republic went level on six points with Group A leaders England.

On Tuesday night, McNeil continued a remarkable few months as he claimed his first international goal on his sixth appearance for England Under 20s as they ended their campaign at the Maurice Revello Tournament – formerly the Toulon Tournament – with a convincing 4-0 win over Guatemala in a final placing match in Mallemort, to finish ninth overall.

Paul Simpson’s side won with four first-half goals, with McNeil producing a perfect cross for the opener after 15 minutes, headed home by OH Leuven striker George Hirst.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah made it 2-0 with a penalty, before Hirst headed a second.

McNeil then scored his first England goal in the 29th minute, as his shot beat Guatemalan goalkeeper Arnold Barrios.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson played 80 minutes, claiming an assist for the opening goal, as Iceland beat Turkey 2-1 in their Euro 2020 Group H qualifier in Reykjavik on Tuesday.