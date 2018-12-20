Burnley winger undergoes surgery

Aaron Lennon has been ruled out until the New Year after undergoing knee surgery.

The Clarets winger has gone under the knife for a cartilage injury after feeling the problem during the 1-0 defeat against former club Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.

Boss Sean Dyche and the player are pleased with how the cleaning up operation went, and Dyche said: “He’s had a cartilage operation.

“It’s a tidying up situation. He’s happy with it and the surgeon is happy with it.

"Hopefully it will be a straight-forward recovery, albeit some time."

There is no timeframe on Lennon’s return, but he is expected to be out for week rather than days.

Meanwhile, Dyche is “hopeful” on both Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Both wingers have picked up knocks, but Brady has a chance of being available, while Gudmundsson returned to training this week.

But Steven Defour is unlikely to return at the Emirates Stadium with a calf problem.

Dyche said: “Steven is touch and go. I don’t think we’ll make the judgement in Steven’s favour.”