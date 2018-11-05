Burnley winger Gudmundsson frustrated after Hammers defeat

Johann Berg Gudmundsson was frustrated his second goal of the season counted for nothing at West Ham.

The Iceland winger scored the first of two Burnley equalisers at the London Stadium, with Chris Wood later levelling matters with 13 minutes remaining.

But a second Filipe Anderson strike with six minutes remaining restored the Hammers’ lead again, before an injury time clincher from Javier Hernandez made it three defeats on the spin for the Clarets.

Gudmundsson’s last goal had been the opener in a 2-1 win at Cardiff City last month – in Burnley’s last win – and he believes after making it 2-2, Sean Dyche’s men should have used that momentum to push on for a winner: “It was tough, we gave away a few silly goals but showed some character in coming back into it.

“I think we should have used the momentum better when we came back twice, but we didn’t and we got punished.

“That’s frustrating.

“When you come back, normally the momentum is with you but we didn’t use that and that’s the disappointing part.”

Gudmundsson has been a key provider of assists for Burnley over the last couple of seasons, and has admitted he would like to chip in with more goals.

He has been involved in 16 goals since the start of last season, scoring four and providing 12 assists – with his assists record up with the best in the league – Manchester City’s Leroy Sané (18), Kevin De Bruyne (16) Raheem Sterling(15) lead the way in terms assists over that period.

But despite making it 1-1 right on half-time with a deft clip beyond Lukasz Fabianski from Ashley Westwood’s pass, he wasn’t in the mood to celebrate afterwards: “It was a good goal, a great ball from Westy (Ashley Westwood) and a good finish.

“I’m glad to score but it doesn’t mean anything.

“Hopefully (I’m starting to come up with more goals), as long as I’m scoring goals and they mean something, I’m happy. But they don’t really mean anything when you lose the game.”