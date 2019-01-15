Burnley winger Dwight McNeil shines in front of England Under 21 boss Aidy Boothroyd

Sean Dyche believes his former Watford boss Aidy Boothroyd will have been impressed by England Under 21 hopeful Dwight McNeil.

McNeil, 19, started his fourth-successive game in their 2-1 win at home to Fulham on Saturday.

And Young Lions boss Boothroyd was in attendance, alongside senior England boss Gareth Southgate, who was taking the opportunity to look at the form of Tom Heaton and James Tarkowski, among others.

McNeil caught the eye, and Dyche said: “First half he was absolutely outstanding, the number of good crosses. He is learning, improving, a very good young player, and we want him to continue improving.

“The main thing is seeing a young man in the Premier League enjoying his football.”

Asked about Boothroyd’s presence, he added: “I think he would have thought he was handling himself in the Premier League, he’s seen him in front of his own eyes, that’s a pretty good marker for a young man.”