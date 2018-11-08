Burnley will pay respects – but then go for the win

It will be an emotional occasion on Saturday as Burnley face Leicester City in the Foxes’ first game at the King Power Stadium since the tragic death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Thai businessman died, along with four others, in a helicoper crash following Leicester’s 1-1 draw with West Ham a fortnight ago.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has assured Leicester that Burnley will do whatever they can to pay their respects on Saturday, but come 3 p.m., he expects his team to focus on trying to end a run of three-successive Premier League defeats.

Dyche, who was at the King Power Stadium, assessing Leicester as well as last Saturday’s opponents West Ham, said: “I know John Rudkin (Academy coach/Director of Football) and said we’ll do anything they see fit.

“We will certainly leave them to do their own thing as regards paying tribute, and we will pay our respects as well as we can.

“But, professionally, we have a job to do when the whistle blows.

“We want to play hard and win the game, and I’m sure the people of Leicester understand that.

“It’s a strange one, certain things are bigger than football, and this certainly is, but we still have a job to do, but we will do everything we can to pay our respects.”

The football family come together at times such as this, and the whole world have seen exactly what Srivaddhanaprabha meant to not just the staff and players at Leicester City, but the supporters and city as a whole.

And Dyche added: “We were all there on the night, because obviously we had West Ham and then Leicester, but we left with about 15 minutes to go and heard it all on the radio.

“It’s just incredibly sad.

“The owner and his family bought into the feel of the club and the city, and played a huge part in building the club to what it is today.

“And I’m sure it will carry on in his name, in his honour. It’s a sad loss.

“You see how well thought of he was within the club, and the fans, and within that, it’s a reminder that beyond results, of what football clubs mean to a community.”

Players and staff attended the Bangkok funeral earlier this week, and tomorrow will have Srivaddhanaprabha’s name embroidered on their shirts.

A special ‘Tribute to Khun Vichai’ video will be played before kick-off at the stadium, while Foxes fans have also planned a tribute march to the ground shortly after midday, with as many as 20,000 expected to be involved.

Tributes which have been left at the stadium by mourners are to be moved to a memorial area.

And the club will present supporters at the game with scarves, pin badges, clap banners and a special matchday programme.