Clarets striker Nahki Wells has joined QPR on a season-long loan.

The Bermudan international signed from Huddersfield Town last summer for £5m has made just 10 substitute appearances for the club, and leaves for more regular football.

Wells, 28, underwent a medical at Loftus Road today and joins the R’s for the remainder of the campaign.

Rangers, managed by Steve McClaren, have lost all four of their Championship games so far this season.