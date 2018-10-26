Burnley striker Vokes delighted to continue journey at footballing home

Clarets striker Sam Vokes is thrilled to be able to continue the “great journey” with Burnley.

Vokes has signed a new three-year deal, having entered the last year of his current contract.

It is the third extension he has signed with the club, after signing permanently in the summer of 2012, and he admits he has found his footballing home at Turf Moor, having twice helped the club to promotion to the Premier League, and earning a place in the Europa League.

The Wales frontman said: “I was always focused and fully committed to the cause, whether I was up in the summer or not.

“But I suppose to have that security now is great for myself and my family and I’ll look forward to the next three years.”

“I’m delighted to have sorted it out and signed on the dotted line.

“It’s great to commit for the next three seasons here.

“It’s been a huge part of my career. I joined here on loan first in 2011, so it’s been seven brilliant seasons.

“There have been ups and down, mainly ups, and it’s been a great journey. It’s one we’re still on and I can’t wait for the rest.

“The ambition when I joined was to play in the Premier League, which is where we are.

“And on a personal note, I suppose I was a bit of a journey-man before I came here, after going on loan a few times from Wolverhampton, and I felt at home when I joined.

“I definitely feel at home here now. It’s been a great club to be part of. The family feel at home and it’s a great place to be.”

Boss Sean Dyche added: “Sam has earned the right to be considered a big figure here.

”Ever since I’ve been here, and even before, he has really taken on the challenge, particularly in the early days when he had to find his way a little bit.

”He had been around a few clubs and was looking for the one where he could fit in and over the last six years for me, he’s certainly fitted right in, so I’m pleased for him and for us.

“He has become more resilient as the years have gone on and that’s a real maturity that has come in during the time he’s been with us.

”He has affected games in so many ways, whether he’s started or come off the bench, he has delivered and that’s a real credit to him.”