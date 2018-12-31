Burnley skipper Tom Heaton is staying put at Turf Moor

Tom Heaton has quashed the tittle tattle surrounding his future at Turf Moor after confirming that he’ll be going nowhere during the January transfer window.

Sean Dyche’s first permanent signing at the club had been linked with moves away to a number of Championship clubs - with Aston Villa and Leeds United reportedly leading the chase - but the 32-year-old’s first Premier League start in nearly 16 months has changed things considerably.

The Clarets captain, who had only made three appearances since returning to full fitness, having dislocated his shoulder against Crystal Palace in the top flight, kept his first clean sheet in 20 months in the 2-0 win over West Ham United as the curtain came down on 2018.

“With January coming and me not playing it was uncertain,” he said. “Does that change now? I’d imagine so.

“At 32 I don’t really have much time to waste. Not for one minute did I want to go anywhere but sometimes it has got to be looked at.

“That probably changes now. It’s great to be back out there and I can’t tell you how pleased I am to be back out on the pitch and pulling on that shirt again.

“With a win and a clean sheet it’s been a top day.

“I never wanted to leave the football club, it’s just the fact that I wasn’t playing that I would have had to.

“But after being back playing today it’s the last thing on my mind to be honest. That’s where I’m at.”