Burnley set to lose out in new Premier League TV deal

Burnley look set to lose out after details of a new overseas TV deal for the Premier League were revealed.

A report by the Daily Telegraph has shown how the new agreement - which is set to begin in the 2019/20 campaign - will affect clubs at both ends of the Premier League table.

And while the overseas deal is set to rise by approximately 25%, and top the valuation of £4billion for the first time, clubs at the lower end of the table look set to miss out.

The top six clubs in the top flight have been campaigning for a new formula to come into play to divide the money received from broadcasting rights, and this will come into force next season.

It will see each club receive a set amount from the television deal, with the remaining broadcast income then allocated on a sliding scale dependent on league position.

Naturally, this will see the clubs at the top end of the Premier League receive higher amounts than those towards the bottom.

Under the new agreement, each club is guaranteed to receive a fixed sum of at least £40.7million - the same as they have received this season - at the beginning of each campaign.

But there will then be a big difference in how much teams earn on top of that depending on where they finish in the league.

The Premier League champions look set to earn an additional £23.8million, while in stark contrast, the club finishing bottom will take home an extra £1.19million come the end of the campaign.

Burnley's current league standing of 17th would see them pocket £4.76m, with the plans set to see the gulf between the top six and those outside of the European places widen even further.