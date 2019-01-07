Burnley’s FA Cup fourth round opponents are Manchester City

Burnley have been drawn at Premier League champions Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round.

The draw took place immediately after Monday's third-round tie between Wolves and Liverpool live on BBC One.

Mark Chapman hosted the draw, which was conducted by former Wolves stars Robbie Keane and Carl Ikeme at Molineux.

Fourth-round ties will take place between January 25th and 28th.

Burnley lost 4-1 at City in the third round last season, having taken the lead through Ashley Barnes.

City won 1-0 at Turf Moor in the third round in 1991, and in the 1930s, both sides won a tie each, Burnley winning 3-0 in 1931, before going out 1-0 at home to City in 1933.