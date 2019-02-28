Burnley midfielder set to return against Crystal Palace

Ashley Westwood is expected to return to the squad to face Crystal Palace after illness.

The former Aston Villa midfielder missed Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle - Burnley’s first defeat in nine Premier League games - after feeling unwell in the afternoon.

Westwood was sent home, but has recovered sufficiently to come under consideration to take on the Eagles.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “Westy’s done really well, it’s fair to give players credit, he’s been good for us, very strong, but literally 4 o’clock in the afternoon he’d been ill the previous hour, he thought he could carry on, but we had to make a decision.

“He would have definitely carried on, he’s a great professional, but that could affect the group. We’ve had enough injuries, and if you start with illness, we know there’s a bit of it about, so we got him in a car and away from the building.

“He’s not here today, even though he feels absolutely clear, but just to be sure, the doctor said to stay away to make sure it’s out of his system, but he’s fine now.”

Burnley missed Westwood as they slipped up at St James’ Park. and, for Dyche, it was a reminder his players can’t let their standards slip even slightly: “We’ve got to make sure that it’s just a bump and that we get on with it.

“It is tough when a game comes so quick. I mentioned afterwards we had just had a big, big result against one of the top sides and that is a direct feeling. It’s a different feeling for the town, for the fans and sometimes the players.

“I just think - and not a physical thing - if that game is on a Saturday, it’s washed out of the system and you get on with it.

“That’s another challenge. We’ve had big moments on many occasions since I have been here and it’s about handling that, getting on and delivering a performance.

“For the players it’s a reminder. You can’t come away from your performance levels and we did in the first half at Newcastle.

“It’s about mindset - big result, can you take it on into the next one?

“I said to the players, it doesn’t owe you anything. You have to go and earn the right and we didn’t in the first half. It’s good reminder, a real reminder. If you want to continue winning games, you can’t come off one little bit. So a clear reminder for us.

“They’ve been really bright today. They know they didn’t perform on Tuesday, there’s a lot of honesty in that camp. I don’t need to tell them that and they know they need to perform a lot better against Palace.”