Burnley midfielder Defour a doubt for Liverpool clash

Clarets midfielder Steven Defour is rated “touch and go” for tomorrow night’s visit of Liverpool.

The former Belgium international has started the last six Premier League games after returning following a knee operation at the start of the year.

But he has aggravated the same knee, and is a doubt for the clash with the Reds.

Dyche has an otherwise unchanged squad, but said: “Steven is tough and go, he’s struggled with his knee just a little bit so we’ve made sure we’ve taken care of it the last couple of days.

“We’ll see how it is tomorrow.

“It’s not serious, we’re just making sure he’s right, that’s all.

“He’s okay generally with his knee, he’s six games back in, so we’re making sure.”

Stephen Ward and Nick Pope continue to make progress, but aren’t available as of yet: “Pretty much okay otherwise, Wardy is obviously longer term but getting back, and Popey is going along well but still not there yet.”