Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood happy to see out his career at Turf Moor

Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood is enjoying his football to such a degree that he can now see himself staying on at Turf Moor for the rest of his career.

The 28-year-old is in his second full season with Burnley, having signed from Aston Villa just over two years ago, and is currently capitalising on his longest run in the team.

The former Crewe Alexandra man made six starts at the back end of the 2016/17 campaign and continued to find opportunities limited the following term, where he had to wait until deadline day in January to get the nod.

But it’s been a different story this season. Westwood has been handed a place in Sean Dyche’s XI in 20 of the 26 Premier League games to date and has partnered Jack Cork in the middle of the park for the last 12 fixtures in succession.

“This is the longest run I’ve had in the team, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it,” he said. “The team is playing well, and like I said, long may that continue.

“I’ve got those good feelings back. I had a bit of a tough time at Villa towards the end, and after coming here I had to be patient. The gaffer had belief in me, and hopefully I’m beginning to show why he brought me here.

“As a player you want to play week in week out. But we’ve got that sort of squad here now that if you’re not performing you’re out of the team and someone else has got the chance to show what they can do.

“When the team is doing well you can’t mump and moan. As long as the team is doing well everyone in there is happy.

“I want to be here as long as I possibly can. I’m happy here. The family is happy too, and that’s the most important thing. That’s when you really enjoy your football.” Westwood is yet to break his duck for the Clarets on the goalscoring front.

The Nantwich-born midfielder, who has made 62 appearances for the club, hasn’t netted since beating Fraser Forster twice in a 4-2 loss against Southampton at Villa Park.

“It would be nice to get the first goal, but no-one’s really noticed I haven’t actually got one yet,” said Westwood. “I’ve been staying under the radar a bit.

“I can take a penalty – I took a few at Crewe and scored 15 goals for them – but no, it’s for the strikers to put them away.”