Burnley linked again with Derby County defender Jayden Bogle

Reports that the Clarets have had a £7m bid knocked back for Derby County full back Jayden Bogle are seemingly wide of the mark.



Burnley boss Sean Dyche had distanced himself from links with the 18-year-old during January's transfer window, stating: "I don't know where these links come from, they're coming thick and fast at the minute."

Speculation at the start of the week had suggested that the Clarets were the front-runners for the teenager, with Premier League rivals Brighton and AFC Bournemouth also showing an interest, but there is no substance to the claims.

Bogle has established himself as Derby's first-choice right-back this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions for Frank Lampard's promotion-chasing Rams.

Earlier in the month, when addressing the alleged interest from top flight clubs, the Rams academy graduate had said: "I didn’t really pay much attention."

"My main focus was here with Derby and that's where I want to be at the moment.

"I am just trying to give my all to the club."

But Bogle accepts that he does harbour ambitions to play among England's elite.

He added: "Yes, that is the main ambition but as a young player when you do see your name linked to a Premier League club obviously you start to think about it but I just tried to get it out of my head as quick as possible and focus on what I have to do at this club."