Burnley keeper Nick Pope fills us with confidence, admits Charlie Taylor

Charlie Taylor admits he breathes easier knowing England keeper Nick Pope is the last line of Burnley’s defence.

Pope has earned five clean sheets so far this season in the Premier League, only topped by Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel.

And he made his first England start last weekend, in the 4-0 win in Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Taylor, who has started the last two games after a frustrating start to the season, has helped earn shutouts in both games, in 3-0 wins over West Ham and Watford, and said of Pope: “People outside the club are noticing him.

“Everyone at the club has known how good he is for a good while now.

“He’s gone away with England, made his debut and kept a clean sheet, and got another clean sheet (at Watford), and he was brilliant in both games.

“The gaffer says ‘save the unsavables’, and that’s something that he does.

“He does fill you with huge confidence that if you do slip up or they break the line, then he’s the last man and he could bail us out.”

The Clarets sit seventh in the table ahead of Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace, after taking six points from the last six, and Taylor is eager to maintain that form: “Back-to-back wins in the Premier League is a tough challenge, especially away from home to get three points as well.

“We’re delighted with that and hopefully we can keep the run going.

“We’ve got a few games now in December, and some tough games as well, but we’ll be full of confidence.”