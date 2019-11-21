Burnley duo expected to miss trip to Watford

Burnley are again expected to be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra as they return to action at Watford on Saturday.

Gudmundsson has been out for a month after suffering a “reasonably serious” hamstring problem playing for Iceland against World Cup winners France.

And Vydra missed the win over West Ham a fortnight ago, with what turned out to be a tear in his hip.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche explained: “Johann is going well, he’s back on the grass with the physios, but I don’t expect him to make it.

“And Vyds is also on the grass with the physios.

“He had a little tear in his hip. It was a strange one, we didn’t think anything of it, but he had a scan and that showed up.

“We’ll see how it settles. He’s got a chance, but probably a slim one.”

Danny Drinkwater played the full game behind closed doors on Tuesday as a young side lost to Preston North End at the Barnfield Training Centre – his second outing after returning from an ankle injury: “He got another 90 minutes in his legs, to get him closer.

“It was a young team, but we played him purely to get minutes.”

Dyche also reported no issues for the players that have been on international duty – Nick Pope, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Kevin Long and Bailey Peacock-Farrell: “We have a few knocks, but nothing major from the internationals.

“The feedback has been good.”

Burnley go to Vicarage Road with the Hornets having earned their first win of the season at the 12th attempt last time out at Norwich, and Dyche said: “I think everyone is a little bit surprised by their start, they are still a good side, and sometimes these things can happen in the Premier League.

“They’ve got that first win, but that doesn’t guarantee the next one, and we go there in good shape. We came out of a tough run of results last time out, with a big win, and our performances have been pretty strong.”

Dyche, of course, was in the Watford dugout as manager for a season, in 2011/12, before the Pozzo family takeover, as he was replaced by Gianfranco Zola.

Since Zola left almost six years ago, the Hornets have made nine managerial changes, with Quique Sanchez Flores back for a second stint at the helm.

Dyche admitted: “It is a different model, but they have been successful with it, to be fair.

“You can’t knock it, there are different ways of working and achieving success.

“Football is an odd business for what works and what doesn’t.”