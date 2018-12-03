Burnley draw Barnsley in FA Cup third round

Burnley have been drawn at home to Barnsley in the Emirates FA Cup third round.

The Clarets lost the last FA up meeting between the sides at Oakwell, again in the third round in 2013, in Sean Dyche’s first Cup tie as Burnley boss.

The 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition alongside the 20 teams that progress from round two.

Third round matches will be played on the weekend of January 5th.

At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £135,500 payout if they progress to round four.