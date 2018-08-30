Burnley defender Tarkowski named in England squad

Clarets centre back James Tarkowski has been named in Gareth Southgate’s first England squad since the World Cup.

The 25-year-old made his Three Lions bow in March, playing the full game in the 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley.

However, he didn’t make the final 23 man squad for the World Cup, and was the only defender named on the standby list, before withdrawing to undergo surgery on a niggling groin problem.

Tarkowski has started all three Premier League games this season, scoring twice, after 31 appearances last term.

England take on Spain at Wembley on Saturday 8 September, before hosting Switzerland three days later.

Tom Heaton, also named on standby for the World Cup after recovering from a dislocated shoulder, misses out on this occasion, while 75-cap Joe Hart, who went from first choice keeper in qualifying for the World Cup to missing out altogether, is also left out.

Squad: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Dele (Tottenham Hotspur), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).