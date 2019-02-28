Burnley Defender Phil Bardsley – The lads have been outstanding

Burnley defender Phil Bardsley is looking at things with a pinch of perspective following a first defeat in nine games in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old right back was one of five changes made for the game against West Ham United at Turf Moor in December, the one that engineered an eight-game spell without loss.

The former Manchester United man has started every game in the Premier League since, alongside captain Tom Heaton, Dwight McNeil and striker Chris Wood.

That turned the tide for the Clarets, prior to defeat against Newcastle United at St James’s Park, with an 18-point return lifting them to 15th in the table.

And Bardsley is looking to get those positive vibes back against Crystal Palace tomorrow. “It’s not easy in the Premier League, going one game unbeaten is hard enough,” he said.

“Never mind eight! The lads have been outstanding in those eight games.

“The performances have been outstanding and if you get those right you’ve got half a chance of getting results.

“The starting point was getting back to basics, we’ve built on performances and the results have come.

“We’ve got a good understanding and a good relationship, which takes time to build.

“We’ve been getting used to each other, we’ve been building and we’ve got a good understanding.

“There’s a long way to go and we need to continue that.

“Everyone knows their jobs and their duties, regardless of whether you’re in the starting XI or coming on from the bench. It’s a team game, it’s a squad, it’s not just about the 11 that’s playing.

“We’re pushing each other every day in training and getting the best out of each other.

“We’ve got good foundations and a good work ethic.”