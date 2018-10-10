Burnley defender Long signs new contract

Clarets centre back Kevin Long has extending his Turf Moor contract until the summer of 2021.

Burnley’s longest serving player was signed by Owen Coyle from Cork City ahead of his departure in January 2010, and could take his stay to 11 years after agreeing a year's extension to the three-year agreement Long signed in August, 2017.

Long started 16 Premier League games last season as he helped Sean Dyche’s side finish seventh in the Premier League – the Clarets’ highest placing for 44 years – and qualify for the Europa League.

“Talks started at the end of last season and moved on from there,” Long told the Clarets’ website.

“I came back in the summer to go again and I still really enjoy being here and I’m delighted that it will be for another three years.

“Ever since I’ve been here the club has gone from strength-to-strength. It’s progressed massively, and I think it will continue to do, as long as we keep making sure the performances on the pitch are moving forward.”

Long’s Premier League action this season has been limited to a substitute’s appearance in the Clarets’ win at Cardiff City the weekend before last.

But he started three times in Burnley’s Europa League qualifying campaign, and scored in the Carabao Cup exit at Burton Albion.

and remains a key part of Dyche’s squad in competition with James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Ben Gibson for a central defensive role.

The 28-year-old added: “Last season I played quite a few games in the Premier League, which is the highest level and where you want to be.

“I’m not in the team at the moment with Tarky and Ben doing well and so I’ve got to bide my time again.

“You have to wait for a chance and then try and take it when it comes, which I think I did last season.

“I want to be playing games and I’m not happy when I’m not in the team.

“My main aim is to get in the starting line-up. But you can only pick 11 and I have to be patient and keep working hard.

“And when the chance comes, I like to think I help the team and I want that to continue.”

Long’s progress at Turf Moor has also made him a regular fixture in the Republic of Ireland squad.

And he will be looking to add to his eight caps as Ireland take on Denmark on Saturday and Wales next Tuesday night in a Nations League double-header after opening their campaign with a 4-1 win over Wales in Cardiff last month.

“Playing in the Premier League is the highest level, which has definitely helped me,” said Long.

“I’m delighted to have been called up by my country again and it’s a big week for us.”