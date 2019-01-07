Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne returns to action for Clarets Under 23s

Defender Jimmy Dunne returned to action for Burnley's Under 23s as they failed to join Birmingham City at the top of the Professional Development League following defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old centre back partnered skipper Anthony Glennon at the heart of the Clarets' back four having returned from a successful loan spell with Hearts in the Scottish Premier League.

Dunne made 14 starts for Craig Levein's side during his time at Tynecastle, scoring in games against St Johnstone and Rangers.

The former Accrington Stanley loanee, who featured in the Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic at Murrayfield, also received a first call-up to the full Republic of Ireland squad for their Nations League qualifier in Denmark in November.

Burnley had the better of the first half at the Tameside Stadium but somehow trailed to Ben Hughes's strike at the interval.

It took a while for either goalkeeper to be drawn in to action but there was nothing Adam Legzdins could do to prevent the Owls right back from picking out the corner midway through the half.

The defender drove in to the area and pulled the trigger with his right foot as the ball took a deflection before spinning inside the far post.

The hosts almost drew level within seconds as Rob Harker pulled the ball back from the byline but Tinashe Chakwana was denied by Cameron McCulloch at close range.

Harker was in the thick of the action again later in the half when turning Connor Kirby but his attempt, from the left hand side of the box, travelled just wide of McCulloch's left hand upright.

Steve Stone's side continued to work the ball in to promising situations in search of the equaliser and Tunde Bayode should have done better from 12 yards out but the winger somehow missed the target.

In one final attempt to get back on level terms before the break Harker went for goal from the edge of the penalty area only for a deflection to carry the ball wide of the woodwork.

The home side had plenty of the ball in the second half, dominating territorially, but it was Wednesday who crafted the best opportunity as they hit Burnley on the break.

Fraser Preston wasn't far off with a first time strike from the edge of the box that curled around the post.

Ethan Kershaw and Michael Fowler were introduced for the Clarets in an attempt to salvage something from the fixture but McCulloch, aside from having to deal with several crosses, remained largely untested.