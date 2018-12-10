Burnley defender James Tarkowski determined to steer clear of Premier League trap door

Match-winner James Tarkowski is hell-bent on keeping the Clarets out of the Premier League relegation zone after they climbed out of the bottom three with victory over Brighton.

The centre back didn’t know much about his third goal of the season against the Seagulls as Jack Cork’s strike from close range deflected off his chest and past Mat Ryan.

Results elsewhere, with Southampton losing to Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town just falling short against Arsenal, ensured the Clarets moved to 17th ahead of a trip to Wembley.

“It was a huge win,” he said. “After getting beat in the last couple of games we earmarked it as a big game for us. We knew we needed three points so it was a massive result and it’s really pleasing.

“I’ve just managed to nick a few here and there.

“I turned and saw Corky strike and it sort of just came straight at me. It came off my stomach and went straight in so because I don’t score many I’m going to claim as many as I can.”

Burnley kept a fourth clean sheet of the campaign when brushing aside Chris Hughton’s side, defending their advantage in the same manner that had brought unimaginable success last season.

““It was nice to get the goal from the set piece, but I think the clean sheet was just as important,” said Tarkowski.

“It was massive and you could see how hard the lads were working to keep the clean sheet.

“It was a great day all round, but that’s just the start. We need to keep going.

“You don’t want to be in there [the bottom three] and we’ve got to stay out of it now.”