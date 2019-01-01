Burnley boss Sean Dyche gets response he wanted after meeting – now for more of the same against Huddersfield Town!

Sean Dyche and his players held a meeting to plot the way forward following Boxing Day’s 5-1 defeat at home to Everton.

And it certainly paid off as the Clarets turned in their best performance of the season to beat West Ham 2-0 at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Dyche insists the meeting was planned, after hitting the halfway mark, 19 games in, but it had the right effect, and, ahead of tomorrow’s crunch clash at Huddersfield Town, said: “The halfway stage of a season youreflect and make sense of it.

“We had a meeting the other day, just said, ‘right, here we are, this is the reality’.

“We’re not renowned for doing BS, we make sure the players know in real terms the challenge that’s in front of us, and then how can we affect that challenge?

“We shared aa few views on it, picked a team, and then then showed they were willing to take the challenge on, because that’s a performance full of endeavour, fight and quality, that underbelly of a real team that can be effective.

“We do 10 game meetings, halfway meetings, different stages of the season, we always have a certain point where we reflect on what we’ve done and what we’re going to do, this is standard over six years.”

Burnley certainly looked like they wanted to fight for their Premier League future against the Hammers, and Dyche added: “I don’t think that’s in question, it just gets confused. When you see a team that can perform and it doesn’t, it’s confusing.

“People know we generally keep things really tight, performances, games, and we very rarely are out of a game.

“We’ve been out of too many this season, too early.

“We are always in with a shout and in with a chance, and we certainly showed that against West Ham.

“At 0-0, we were progressive, attacking properly, defending properly, we score, still the same, we score again, still the same.

“That consistency...second half, we play, our shape is good, still looking to attack, still looking for the quality to win a game – good markers, but the consistency of showing that. They’ve been showing it in training, to be fair, lots of work, tactical understanding, them bringing their part to play, but I spoke before the game about the trust, the trust in yourself to know, because they do know how to deliver a performance.

“Remind them of the simplicity of it, but allow them to go out and play.

“The performance against West Ham was a very good one, and now it’s about going and taking that on, for sure.”