Burnley boss Dyche not relaxing after win over Cardiff City

Clarets boss Sean Dyche wants his players to make sure they are mathematically safe, before celebrating a fourth-successive top flight season for the first time since being relegated in 1971.



Burnley are 11 points clear of Cardiff City in 18th after their 2-0 win over the Bluebirds at Turf Moor, with Neil Warnock’s side having 15 to play for.

Sean Dyche

Barring a remarkable sequence of events, the Clarets will be playing their football in the Premier League again come August, but Dyche said: “People will talk about being safe, but we want to make sure factually.

“It is a big gap and an important gap, it was a massive game and we know we have a tough run in, everyone has been telling me that for months.

“The bigger picture is that we have 27 points from 15 games, you can't luck that from 12 points from 19 games.

“The lads have been terrific. We are going to have to carry on of course, but the history of the Premier League suggests we are in a very strong position, but we have to make sure factually.”

Dyche felt his side were good value for the win, after a dominant first half, although the second was a nervy affair until Chris Wood claimed his second goal to kill off the visitors.

He said: “I think in the first half we were really good, the game should have been done.

“We had a brilliant chance for Woody when he hits the post, a good goal from Woody and Westy has two one v ones, which are hard at this level to find, but it is not out of sight.

“And then in the second half, credit to Cardiff: they throw caution to the wind and almost went 2-4-4 and got the ball forward earlier.

“The ball was coming in from everywhere and I thought the resilience of the team was important because they had the upper hand without a doubt.

“Then we just started to slow it down and turn the tide slightly in our favour and then saw the game out as we have done many, many times.

“I am really pleased with the mentality of the players because they are doing all the hard stuff to make sure we got a result in a really, really hard game.”

Cardiff felt aggrieved at having a potential penalty for handball against Ben Mee overruled at 1-0, but Dyche noted: “I wasn't pleased but I will explain why. The linesman has given it from 70 yards away. It is impossible, you can't give a penalty at any level from 70 yards unless he has a clear view, which I can't see how he could have one because of Ben Mee's body shape.

“The referee hasn't given it and I think the referee has officiated that very well.

“I don't know what he thought because I haven't spoken to him.

“He must have been thinking 'I don't think he can give it from there.' I have looked back at it and it hits Ben Mee in the face and it is impossible to be deliberate.

“For me, no chance is it a penalty and the right outcome was got to in the end.

“We have had enough go against us, I know Cardiff have as well, but I don't think it is even a balanced one because it is not a penalty.”

Cardiff wanted an earlier penalty for another handball against Mee, from a Harry Arter shot, and Dyche added: “It is impossible, that is a shot from close range. Then the cross comes in and he has ducked into the cross and it comes in late and as he is going to head it, it hits him on his face and then his hand. I know Neil won't agree but I think it is impossible to give that.”

Asked whether he had spoken to Warnock, Dyche admitted: “No I haven’t yet, but I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done in the game.

“I was saying my bit, I don’t know how the linesman can give it, because he’s 70 yards away.

“I don’t know what Neil’s impression of it was after that moment.

“It’s a tough call, a big call, an important call, a brace call, but ultimately the right call in my opinion.”