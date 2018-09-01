Burnley boss Dyche not fooled by Manchester United’s start to the season

Sean Dyche isn’t lulled into a false sense of security by Manchester United’s start to the season.

Two defeats from their opening three games is their worst opening to a Premier League campaign since the first in 1992/93 - when they ended a 26-year search for the title.

They have also shipped seven goals in three games.

But Dyche, whose own side have one point from three games, having conceded seven themselves, knows full well United have the quality in abundance to hurt anyone.

He said: “I think the surprise is the results side of it, not their performances. I thought they were excellent for the first 30 minutes against Tottenham.

“Brighton, they’ve come out and said they were disappointed about that.

“But you quickly remind yourself when you look at their teamsheet and the players they’ve got and the manager they’ve got, that they’re a top-class side, it’s as simple as that, and a massive football club.

“It’s a massive challenge to get a result against them or beat them.”

Jose Mourinho was at Turf Moor on Thursday as the Clarets bowed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiakos, and there is much speculation that defeat to Burnley could see the end of his reign at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has been spiky of late in his press briefings, but Dyche remains an admirer: “I’m certainly not going to question his conduct because he knows what he’s doing, I’m pretty sure of that whatever everyone else thinks.

“He’s so rounded in the press, in the media, at his different clubs, in winning, playing well, not playing well.

“I think he will have the ability to see through everything and get his team ready to perform.

“Therefore we’ve got to be at our best. We might need the rub of the green and key players to play well etc, etc.

“My respect for people like Jose is because I’m a young manager, learning the game, and these people have done enormous things in the game.

“In this game you get questioned for what you’re doing now, people forget your history and what you’ve done. He has done massive things for the game for his clubs and himself.

“I’ve respect for all managers. It’s a tough job whether you’re managing in the Premier League or non-league, it’s a very tough job.

“You’ve got to have a bit more respect when they’ve done what they’ve done in the game.”

But is there less of a fear factor about United nowadays?: “I don’t think you can say that.

“We want to go about our business the right way, but I think it is highly unlikely that they won’t be up in the top end of the market come the end of the season.

“Our focus is on delivering a good performance because you have to deliver very good performance to get anything against the big boys.”

Dwight McNeil made his first start for Burnley against Olympiakos, and caught the eye in a positive display.

The 18-year-old was with United until he was 14, and the Rochdale-born wideman could start his first Premier League game against the Reds: “Yeah, why not? We were brave enough to play him on Thursday, so we’d be brave enough to play him in any game