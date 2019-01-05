Burnley advance to fourth round of the FA Cup as they overcome Barnsley thanks to late penalty

Burnley earned a place in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup with a late penalty from substitute Chris Wood.

Wood struck in the last minute after Matej Vydra was felled by Liam Lindsay - after Vydra had a first half chance to score from the spot taken away by VAR.

There was little evidence of the magic of the cup in an uneventful opening quarter of the game, until the first VAR controversy at Turf Moor.

Vydra was bundled over by Dimi Cavare from Steven Defour’s diagonal, and referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot.

Burnley are 64 games without a Premier League penalty, and, after Cavare was booked, with Vydra mid run up, the flag was raised for off-side.

It was the correct decision, but surely the incident could have been clarified before Vydra was allowed to spot the ball and attempt to take the penalty?

Cavare’s booking was rescinded, and the game came to life somewhat.

A corner from Mamadou Thiam caused a scramble, with the wideman then firing high and wide from the loose ball.

Burnley were sloppy at times, and Barnsley were very much in the game, but Vydra again was denied when he looked to lift the ball past keeper Adam Davies, who looked to handle outside the area, although replays show he was just about on the line, and therefore inside the box.

Barnsley then had the ball in the net as Cam McGeehan headed home Ben Williams cross, but VAR was not required with the Tykes man well off-side.

That sparked a flurry of Burnley opportunities in injury time, as Dwight McNeil dragged a shot wide, before skipper James Tarkowski declined the opportunity to shoot with his left, and had a shot blocked after cutting back into traffic on his right.

From the corner, taken by Defour, former Barnsley loan man Kevin Long had a header tipped over by Davies.

Within seconds of the restart, Burnley had another big chance as Charlie Taylor whipped over a fine cross, and McNeil showed great desire to get on the end of it, only to head wide.

Thiam whipped a free kick over the angle at the other end, before Sam Vokes wide of the far post from another Taylor cross.

Vydra had another great opening from a raking Defour ball, but scuffed a shot into the ground and wide of the near post as he struggled to press his claims for a Premier League start.

Vydra got up to head a Stephen Ward cross over, after good interplay with Taylor, before Dyche replaced Ward with Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson was caught by a poor challenge from Williams, for which he was booked, but it left the Iceland winger struggling.

McNeil has a right foot shot blocked after surging onto a Defour pass, and with 16 minutes to play Dyche introduced Chris Wood for Vokes, with Jack Cork replacing Defour shortly after.

But still the breakthrough wouldn’t come, and when Long was late on McGeehan on the edge of box, receiving a booking, Alex Mowatt went close with the free kick, only to pull it wide.

Barnsley had a second free kick in a similar position moments later, but Cauley Woodrow got the nod ahead of Mowatt, and scooped it hopelessly over.

It looked like a replay at Oakwell, until Vydra was brought down by Lindsay, and Wood slammed home for a third goal in three games.