Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United: Chris Boden's player ratings from Turf Moor
Burnley went down 2-1 at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Monday night.
Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Chris Boden's player ratings.
1. Joe Hart/Matt Lowton - rating 6
Joe Hart - Little he could do about either goal, and ended the night as an auxiliary sweeper as Burnley chased an equaliser''Matt Lowton - Had his hands full with Matt Ritchie, particularly in the first half