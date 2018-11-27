Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United: Chris Boden's player ratings from Turf Moor

Burnley went down 2-1 at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Chris Boden's player ratings.

Joe Hart - Little he could do about either goal, and ended the night as an auxiliary sweeper as Burnley chased an equaliser

1. Joe Hart/Matt Lowton - rating 6

Matt Lowton - Had his hands full with Matt Ritchie, particularly in the first half
Policed Salomon Rondon well as he built on his first Premier League start of the season at Leicester

2. Kevin Long - rating 8

Policed Salomon Rondon well as he built on his first Premier League start of the season at Leicester
After some more encouraging displays, the captain was not at his best, although he claimed an assist

3. Ben Mee - rating 6

After some more encouraging displays, the captain was not at his best, although he claimed an assist
Seems lacking in confidence and belief at present, often having to take an extra touch

4. Charlie Taylor - rating 6

Seems lacking in confidence and belief at present, often having to take an extra touch
