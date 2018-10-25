Burnlet FC Women striker Greenhalgh announced as awards finalist

Burnley FC Women’s Sarah Greenhalgh has been announced as a finalist for Women’s Player of the Year at the Northwest Football Awards 2018.

It is the first time a Burnley FC Women’s player has been shortlisted at the awards, showing the growing success of the team.

Greenhalgh is again among the top goal scorers after helping the newly-promoted side towards the top of the FA Women’s National League Northern Division 1.

The Women’s Player of the Year is a tough category, with fellow finalists including Manchester City midfielder Jen Beattie, Liverpool FC Women’s Laura Coombs, Everton Ladies’ Angharad James and Fylde Ladies defender Jenna Carroll.

Grewnhalgh said: “I am completely overwhelmed to have been shortlisted as a finalist! I’m honestly so surprised at the amount of support I’ve received and I’m genuinely grateful to every single person who has taken the time to vote for me.”

The awards take place on Monday, November 12th at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Burnley FC Women won 7-0 at Wythenshawe Amateurs LFC in the Lancashire County Cup second round.

They went in front just the midway point in the first half as Leah Embley beat several defenders before laying the ball off for Katie Halligan to find the far corner.

Within 10 minutes, Embley was brought down in the area and Charlotte Banner slotted home the spot kick.

Inside the first five minutes of the second half, Embley grabbed two quickfire goals, before completing her hat-trick, and Evie Priestley added a sixth, before Halligan scored her second.

On Sunday, Burnley FC Women are at Newcastle United.