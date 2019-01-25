bTarkowski hoping to build on more solid foundations

James Tarkowski is pleased to see the Clarets shutting up shop following a permeable start to the Premier League campaign.

Sean Dyche’s side had only hit the halfway point when leaking goal number 39 - the amount they conceded in the whole of last season.

However, they have since redeveloped a mean streak that has resulted in just two goals against them in four unbeaten games in the top flight.

The goalless draw against Watford at Vicarage Road, a sixth clean sheet in the league, was the first time in 10 games the Hornets had failed to score.

“We conceded way too many goals earlier in the season, which was unlike us,” admitted the centre back.

“It’s nice to be going back to those ways of conceding minimal goals and getting clean sheets and long may that continue.

“We’re defending better and still making chances and that’s a good mix of things to put together to put in some good performances.

“We’ve picked up a few positive results recently. It was a good draw away from home against a team that has been going well.”

The England international, 26, believes the squad is firing on all cylinders again, hitting the levels expected of them, following a sub-standard opening.

After two trips to Manchester in the space of three days, where they take on City in the FA Cup and United at Old Trafford, the Clarets face four sides around them in the table in five games.

Spurs provide the buffer in that schedule when Burnley take on Southampton, Brighton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

“We’ve got to continue to build,” said Tarkowski. “We’ve still got points we need to pick up before the end of the season and no game is easy.

“We have found our old selves a little bit.

“A few people were under-performing if I’m being honest. Well, most of us were under-performing.

“People are just finding their levels again. We’ve found a real energy and a real desire in matches.

“For anyone watching, they would say this is the Burnley they’re used to seeing.”

“I think early in the season we lost that a little bit. It’s nice to be back to that level and we’ve got to maintain that now until the end of the season, because there are still plenty of points we need to pick up.

“As a whole squad we seem to be moving forward and there are good signs.”