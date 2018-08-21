Allardyce advises Dyche and Burnley to exit the Europa League

Former England boss Sam Allardyce has urged Burnley to exit the Europa League, to avoid a struggle in the Premier League.

Allardyce was a studio guest on beIN SPORTS and was asked what advice he would give to Sean Dyche on combining their Europa League adventure with Premier League commitments.

And the man who guided Bolton to the last 32 of the UEFA Cup in 2005/06, said: "If Sean Dyche phoned you up and asked whether we stay in this tournament what would you say?"

"Saying on-air and saying in public to get knocked out of the Europa League is not what you should do as a manager.

"But what he would say to this is, if you put the fact on the owners, and I don't think Sean's got the squad to cope.

"And when you haven't got the squad to cope, we saw it many years ago with George Burley at Ipswich when they got in Europe in their first season, and the next year they got relegated.

"When you're a smaller club getting into Europe your squad's going to find playing in the Premier League on Sunday a very difficult thing to achieve the result."

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS/status/1031616762540781568​