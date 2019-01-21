10 years on from Burnley's dramatic League Cup semi-final defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor

The Clarets trailed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 from their Carling Cup semi-final first leg at White Hart Lane. But, back at Turf Moor, they stunned Harry Redknapp's side as they stormed back to level the tie at the end of 90 minutes. Had away goals counted there and then, Burnley would have advanced to Wembley to face Manchester United but extra-time it was and Roman Pavlyuchenko and Jermain Defoe broke Burnley hearts.

On target Chris McCann scores Burnley's second goal at Turf Moor

Game on! McCann urges the Turf Moor crowd to get behind their side as an unlikely comeback gathered momentum

It's three! Jay Rodriguez, then a teenager, makes it 3-0 on the night

Celebration time Rodriguez wheels away after scoring his semi-final goal

