Clarets to support Rainbow Laces campaign on Sunday

Ranbow Laces

The Clarets will highlight Rainbow Laces as a part of the charity’s annual designated matchday, as the club and BFCitC continue to work alongside LGBT+ supporters’ club, Turfed Out, to ensure that Turf Moor, is inclusive and welcoming to all.

Turfed Out will be present prior to kick-off to provide Rainbow wristbands and speak to any spectators wanting to know more about the Group.

Sean Dyche’s side will warm-up in t-shirts promoting Stonewall’s cause, and captain Ben Mee will wear a rainbow armband.

Around the ground, corner flags, LED advertising hoardings, ball plinths and league boards will all be rainbow themed, whilst in the Club Shop, BFC pride flags will be available.

BFCitC are committed to supporting equality and diversity, with Rainbow Laces taking place every year since 2013.

It raises awareness and provides a platform for supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT+) inclusivity in sport.

The Premier League and its member clubs work alongside each other to promote diversity and inclusion across professional football, which creates a safe, welcoming environment for all, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Rainbow Laces’ Day of Action is on Wednesday, December 8th, as Premier League clubs celebrate the initiative once again.

You can follow Turfed Out on Twitter @LGBTClarets, on Instagram @turfedoutlgbt or on Facebook at Turfed Out – LGBT Clarets.